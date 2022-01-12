Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Up 0.7%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.34 and last traded at C$42.68. Approximately 220,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 217,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on DND shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.87.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

