e-Gulden 24-Hour Volume Reaches $103.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.94 million and $103.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00320572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000078 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,585 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,385 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars.

