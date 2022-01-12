Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $42,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.51. 50,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.48 and a 200 day moving average of $250.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $177.44 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $243.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

