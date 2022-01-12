Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $38,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,334. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

