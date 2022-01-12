Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0614 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $852,515.41 and approximately $255,500.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.99 or 0.00325250 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008452 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003179 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

