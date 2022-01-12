Enjin Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $248.09 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00005754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $248.09 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00059859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,535,706 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

