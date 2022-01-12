EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Cut by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,012,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $559.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $645.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.23. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.76 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

