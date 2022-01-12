Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 24,752 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.56% of Amtech Systems worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amtech Systems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 12,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipments. It focuses on the thermal processing and wafer polishing and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

