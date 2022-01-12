Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 12,254 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPWR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 204.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $5,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SunPower by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $3,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.