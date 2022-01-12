Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 14,398 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Meritor worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 68.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,783,000 after acquiring an additional 622,560 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in Meritor by 27.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 264,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.