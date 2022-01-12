Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.36% of Lifetime Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,937.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $324,161. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $335.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCUT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

