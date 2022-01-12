Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 271.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $336.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.80 and a 200-day moving average of $345.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.