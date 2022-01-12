Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.08.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

