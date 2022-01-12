Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,394 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 87.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

