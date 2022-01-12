Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 48,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of BHE stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.