Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

