Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Natera by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.08.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,055,895. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

