Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 52.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

