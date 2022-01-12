Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,341,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,472,000 after purchasing an additional 118,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,801 shares of company stock worth $50,435,077. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $128.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $246.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $128.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

