Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 275,892 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,892 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.51% of Recro Pharma worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REPH. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 991.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,777 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 287.5% during the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 208.9% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,400 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,467,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 704,200 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $154,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,581 and sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

