Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in General Motors by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

