Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 186,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.33% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $375,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at $446,000.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADV opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

