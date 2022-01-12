Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,855,000 after buying an additional 156,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,012 shares of company stock worth $4,757,532. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

