Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 25,209 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,209 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 4.34. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

