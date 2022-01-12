Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.60% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYPT stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.