Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DMYQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMYQ opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74.

DMYQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

