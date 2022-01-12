Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.18% of ACCO Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ACCO Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 234,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 507,391 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.12. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

