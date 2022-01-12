Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.68% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 20.0% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $464.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

