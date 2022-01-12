Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,134 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of PDC Energy worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,820,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 92,519 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,994. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

