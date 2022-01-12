Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,811,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.49% of Euronet Worldwide worth $100,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 427,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after buying an additional 49,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EEFT opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.86. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

