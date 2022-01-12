Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading 2% Higher

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) shares traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. 625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Evercel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

