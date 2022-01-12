Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Up 3%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.00 and last traded at $170.00. 74 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.99 and a 200-day moving average of $154.61.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment comprises of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

