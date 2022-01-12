Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Up 0.1%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 40,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 26,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

About Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

