Falconswap Price Tops $0.0335 on Exchanges (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Falconswap has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $70,139.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

FSW is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.