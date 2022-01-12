Filecoin Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.28 or 0.00069210 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and approximately $422.65 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00080309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.50 or 0.07667996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,715.25 or 0.99927857 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 147,799,573 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

