Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA) shares dropped 26.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 million for the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

