First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 83,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 174,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

