Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £168.60 ($228.86).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($244.16) to £171.35 ($232.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($237.55) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($230.76) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($244.33) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

LON FLTR opened at £116.65 ($158.34) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 9,912 ($134.55) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($267.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £113.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £129.83. The company has a market capitalization of £20.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.89.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

