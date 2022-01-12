Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.15 and last traded at $95.15. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.94.

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $5.8157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOVSY)

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

