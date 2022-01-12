Gather (GTH) Price Tops $0.0837

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Gather coin can now be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $305,121.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gather has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

