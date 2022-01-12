Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

