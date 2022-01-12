Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,240 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,969 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.31 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

