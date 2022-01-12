GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Up 17.2%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL) rose 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 24.31 and a quick ratio of 24.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45.

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, copper, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds.

