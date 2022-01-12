Gifto (GTO) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Gifto has a total market cap of $38.42 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.