Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $117.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

GL stock opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

