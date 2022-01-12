Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

