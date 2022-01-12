Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 9,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 15,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Hygienics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Hygienics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.