Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)’s stock price rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

GRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

