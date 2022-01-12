Grimes & Company Inc. Has $19.16 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,450.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,432.22.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,179.32.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.