Grimes & Company Inc. Has $19.16 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,450.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,432.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,179.32.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

