Helium Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.32 or 0.00078451 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $24.83 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00219710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.05 or 0.00498438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,101,313 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

